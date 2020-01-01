‘Foden’s talent is ridiculous & he will star for Man City’ – Latibeaudiere tipping team-mate for the top

One product of the Blues’ academy system, who is currently taking in a loan spell at FC Twente, is backing another to star under Pep Guardiola

Phil Foden boasts “ridiculous” talent and is destined to become a senior star for , says fellow academy graduate Joel Latibeaudiere.

At 19 years of age, a promising midfielder has already taken in 62 competitive appearances for the Blues and recorded 10 goals.

That return is considered to be just the start, with a regular role in City’s engine room set to open up next season when the legendary David Silva departs.

Foden is poised to take on that playmaking post, with Pep Guardiola prepared to show faith in a home-grown star rather than dip back into the transfer market.

Latibeaudiere, who savoured U17 World Cup glory alongside a club colleague in 2017, expects a hot prospect to make the most of his opportunity.

The 20-year-old defender told talkSPORT: “I remember when I played for Leeds and I was playing against Phil at Under-10/11 level and he was always one of the standout players for Man City.

“Growing up with him through City, we all know that he’s always been special.

“When he starts to get more regular minutes, I think it will be ridiculous how fast he adapts and takes off because his talent is ridiculous.

“It’s great to see when the manager plays the youngsters. It makes you feel like there’s definitely a chance.

“All it takes is one training session or if he throws you on for 10 minutes and you play that 10 minutes really well, he’s going to see that and take you under his wing. It’s good to see that he trusts the youngsters.”

Latibeaudiere is still waiting on his senior bow for City, but has forced his way into contention.

The talented centre-back has enjoyed a loan spell at FC Twente in 2019-20 and hopes his experience in the will allow him to push for minutes when back at the Etihad Stadium.

He added on his personal ambition: “Obviously, the dream would be playing for Man City’s first team regularly.

“Now I’ve got a taste for it, it’s given me that motivation to know that I can do it myself. I’m just going to keep pushing myself now and try and get there.”