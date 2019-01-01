Foden admits he is 'lucky' to be at 'special' Man City

A product of the Blues' academy system is aware of the standards being set by Pep Guardiola and the need for him to continuously prove himself

Phil Foden admits he is “lucky” to form part of a “special team” at , with few youngsters getting the opportunities he has been afforded.

The Blues have bags of potential within a famed academy system, but the transition from youth ranks to the senior side is not an easy one.

That is because the reigning Premier League champions have pieced together a star-studded squad which continues to dominate the domestic scene in .

Foden has bucked the trend in forcing his way into Pep Guardiola’s plans and earning a long-term contract.

The 19-year-old midfielder recognises how fortunate he is, saying of his current situation: “Anyone who plays will put a shift in and play well.

“I am lucky to be part of it. It is a special team. The success comes from the depth of the squad.”

City secured an historic Premier League, and treble in 2018-19, with two of those trophies successfully defended from the previous campaign.

There will, however, be no resting on their laurels by the Blues, with Guardiola demanding continuous improvement.

Foden is having to buy into that mentality, adding: “He works us very hard in training and you can tell by what we do on the pitch he wants the best from us.

“That will only help us play better.”

City are currently stepping up their preparations for 2019-20 during a pre-season tour in Asia.

Foden has joined the fold on the back of European U21 Championship duty with England and made his first summer appearance off the bench in a 6-1 friendly mauling of Kitchee in Hong Kong.

He is looking to kick on from this point and ensure that he is ready to be called upon when competitive action resumes in August.

“I have only been here two days,” said Foden.

“It is bound to be difficult [to acclimatise] but if I train hard my fitness will come back slowly.”

City have another friendly against Yokohama FM to take in before then facing in the Community Shield and West Ham on the opening day of the new Premier League season.