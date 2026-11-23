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Florian Wirtz has laughed off suggestions that Liverpool are spending their time worrying about Premier League champions Arsenal following a dominant display against Manchester United. The German international was the star of the show as the Reds dismantled their fierce rivals at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

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Anfield rout piles misery on Pochettino

Liverpool handed Mauricio Pochettino a nightmare start as Manchester United boss, with the visitors collapsing inside 15 minutes. Defensive blunders from Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro gifted Dominik Szoboszlai a 10th-minute opener before referee Samuel Barrott showed Yoro a straight red card.

Wirtz doubled the lead three minutes later with an audacious finish, and second-half strikes from Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz sealed the rout. A visibly frustrated Pochettino later criticised the officiating during his post-match media duties.

Wirtz praises managers after standout display

Named man of the match, Wirtz reflected on the Anfield atmosphere and Liverpool's progress during his Sky Sports interview.

"Really good. The atmosphere after the game was so good. We could enjoy it and it was just a nice afternoon," Wirtz said. "I feel very good but it’s also because the team develops and gets better. Just being part of this, you also get better, so I’m just enjoying that."

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He also credited club boss Andoni Iraola and Germany manager Jurgen Klopp for aiding his form.

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"Both are very good coaches and I enjoy playing under both," he added. "They both bring different qualities and I’m just happy and can be happy to have two of these coaches."

Title race opens up as rivals stumble

After 10 games, victory lifted Liverpool four points clear of fifth-placed Bournemouth and within one point of Manchester City and Brighton. With champions Arsenal dropping points at Newcastle after surrendering a first-half lead, Wirtz stressed his focus spans the entire top three.

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"Yeah, [this victory] was definitely important today, also for the table situation," Wirtz explained. "I think a lot of teams on top of the table, they didn’t win this weekend so it’s good that we could use the chance. The red card influenced the game a bit of course but we take that, we earned it because of the run of Alex [Isak] so yeah, very good."

Asked directly if Liverpool were thinking about catching Arsenal, he replied: "Uh, I wasn’t talking about Arsenal… all the teams, I don’t know, from one to three. So we knew, we didn’t speak so much about it, but I think everybody knew it was a big chance to make some points. I’m happy we used this chance."

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Merseyside derby awaits as United seek reset

Liverpool visit Everton in next Sunday's Merseyside derby, where a win would move them within four points of Arsenal before the Gunners host Manchester City later that afternoon. Capitalising on that opportunity could firmly solidify Iraola's side as genuine title contenders.

Pochettino, meanwhile, must urgently tighten a United defence that has leaked 34 goals across all competitions - the worst tally in Europe's top five leagues. Sitting just one point above bottom-placed Crystal Palace, United face Sporting away midweek before hosting Brentford in six days' time.