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Paul Ince has admitted to GOAL that Liverpool and Manchester United did not do their “homework” when it comes to big-money midfield additions, with it baffling why figures such as £116 million ($153m) were splashed out on Florian Wirtz when teenage wonderkid Josh King could have been lured away from Fulham for a fraction of that price.

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Cash splashed on midfield talent

Huge sums of cash have been invested at Anfield and Old Trafford on players that are supposed to add creativity and energy to their respective ranks. Germany international Wirtz has struggled to make the desired impact on Merseyside despite boasting a nine-figure price tag.

Uncomfortable questions have been asked of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos in Manchester, following their 2026 transfers to the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’, with value for money proving to be in short supply.

Scouting in the wrong places

It could be argued that a couple of Premier League heavyweights found themselves exploring the wrong transfer markets. In Liverpool’s case, their radar could have been turned much closer to home.

If they wanted a playmaker with bags of potential and the ability to unlock tight opposition defences, then scouting missions to London may have been preferable to those taken in over in Leverkusen.

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King drafted into the England squad

King’s stock has been on the rise for some time, having made his debut for Fulham at the age of 17, and was drafted into the latest senior England squad - although he is still waiting on a first cap at that level.

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The 19-year-old is considered to be the hottest of prospects, with his ability to carry the ball and force rivals onto the back foot being showcased on a regular basis in English top-flight competition. He certainly looks to be a more destructive attacking influence than underperforming Wirtz.

Teenager tipped for big transfer

Asked if Liverpool should have explored a raid on Craven Cottage, rather than splashing out on a supposed superstar in continental Europe, ex-Reds and Manchester United midfielder Ince - who was speaking in association with freebets.com - told GOAL: “Since Josh King started playing for Fulham, I’ve thought he's a wonderful player.

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“And this is something where you're going to say, why spend £50 million on Santos and £30 million on Tielemans? Go and make a bid for Josh King for £75 million. They've spent £75 million on [Carlos] Baleba - he didn't even play at Brighton last year, comes to Man Utd and plays one or two games and he's injured again.

“So someone like Josh King, you've got to think, ‘wow, this kid is going to be special’, because he really is. He's such a light, slender kid, but he's strong, he's got two great feet, puts himself in the right areas, scores goals, assists. I really, really like him.

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“You kind of think, do your homework. I think the problem you get nowadays is that a lot of managers and recruitment look at these other leagues, the Bundesliga and Italian league, the French league.

“Wirtz at Leverkusen was a top, top player. That's the Bundesliga. There’s only really Bayern Munich, probably Leverkusen, Dortmund and Leipzig, they are the top four teams. So they're going to be blowing away teams three or four-nil and you look like a world-beater. And all of a sudden, bang, you go and sign him.

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“I'm not saying he's a bad player. I watched him against the Netherlands and he scored an unbelievable goal, he was different class. But that's different, international football.

“I still hope for his sake that he can win everybody over at Liverpool. I still think he's a quality player, he just needs to be stronger, needs to be quicker on the ball, a little bit weak at times. There's a lot of pressure on him, he's a talented player.

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“But when I look at Josh King, I just think that someone's not doing their homework. I know the Fulham fans don't want me to say that but he could go and play for United now. For me, he’s that good? We'll see what happens with that.”

Interest continues to build in King

Plenty of admiring glances are said to have been shot in King’s direction, with the general consensus being that it is only a matter of time before he forms part of a high-profile transfer that takes him away from west London.

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Whether he heads to the North West remains to be seen, with Premier League champions Arsenal another of his many suitors, with others completing the “homework” that Liverpool and United left overlooked for too long.