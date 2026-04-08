Hans Flick, Barcelona’s coach, made two changes to the squad list for tonight’s Wednesday clash against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, compared to the list that faced the same opponent in La Liga.

Barcelona go into the match against Atletico at the “Spotify Camp Nou” in high spirits after beating the Madrid side 2–1 at their own ground last Saturday in the league.

The squad includes Diego Kochen instead of Iñaki Peña as the third-choice goalkeeper, along with the call-up of defender Álvaro Cortés, according to “Mundo Deportivo”.

On the other hand, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, Bernal and Christensen will miss out—absences that were already known.

Despite the absences, Flick has good options, especially after the return of Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde in the last match.

The Frenchman appears to have his place secured on the right flank, while Cancelo and Balde are competing to fill the left side.

The Portuguese comes in after an excellent performance against Atletico in the league, while Balde continues to enjoy the German coach’s consistent trust.

Ronald Araújo is also fully fit, and although he went off in the last match due to muscular fatigue, a return to the starting XI seems difficult given Koundé’s fitness and the stability of the centre-back partnership of Cubarsí and Gerard Martín.

In midfield, the fiercest battle is expected, as Flick may rely on Eric García alongside Pedri and Fermín to confront Atletico’s powerful double pivot led by Koke—especially Marcos Llorente, who missed the league match due to suspension.

In attack, Robert Lewandowski is expected to lead the line on big nights, supported by Lamine Yamal and Rashford, who filled in for Raphinha at Atletico’s ground and managed to score a goal.

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The Catalan team’s delegation arrived at the “Torre Melina Gran Meliá” hotel after 1 p.m., coming from the training complex, in preparation for facing Atlético Madrid.

The team is expected to leave for the “Spotify Camp Nou” stadium about two hours before kick-off this evening.

It is worth noting that Barça will have to face Atlético for a third time this month next Tuesday at the “Metropolitano” stadium in the second leg of the continental competition’s quarter-finals.