'Everything is possible' – Finidi backs Manchester United's Ronaldo for Ballon d'Or

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo could win the 2021 Ballon d’Or, according to Ajax legend Finidi George.



Alongside Lionel Messi and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, the Portugal international is among the favourites on the 30-man list of nominees released by France Football earlier this week.

Chelsea’s Jorginho and his French teammate N’Golo Kante are the other favourites to win the award, but the former Nigeria international believes the ex-Real Madrid and Juventus star remains a strong challenger for the individual prize notwithstanding his country’s failed expedition at Euro 2020.

“Although Portugal crashed out early at Euro 2020, it is still too early to call because you must put the performance of other players into consideration,” George told Goal.



“Everything is possible, he could still end up winning it. And if he doesn’t win it, that’s no problem.

“Apart from him, players like [Lionel] Messi and [Robert] Lewandowski are doing very well so, when it comes to that time, we will know who the strongest contender is to win. Mind you, it’s all about voting.”

Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain star Messi have shared 11 of the last 12 Ballons d’Or between them, with Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric the only man to have broken their duopoly in 2018.

Finidi also suggested what has made the Red Devil wax strong despite his age.

At 36 years of age, the goals have not dried up for Ronaldo, who was recently named Premier League Player of the Month of September on the back of his commanding performance for the Old Trafford giants.

“Football has really changed in the aspect of health and medicine. Today, footballers recover very fast because they have all the machines that help them bounce back quickly after playing a match,” he continued.

“For Ronaldo and other players who are earning so much, they can afford equipment in their houses and that helps them to renew their energy at a very fast pace.

"This gives them the advantage to perform well and that’s why at 36 years and above, they can still perform at such a high level.”

A selection of international journalists, national team coaches and captains will be polled to determine the winner, with each voter being asked to pick out their top five.

The total points are then tallied and the player to receive the most will be awarded the top honour.



Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah are the only Africans nominated this time around.