FIFA dismisses France complaint over last-ditch disallowed Griezmann goal in Tunisia defeat

France have seen a complaint regarding Antoine Griezmann's last-gasp disallowed goal against Tunisia at World Cup 2022 dismissed by FIFA.

Griezmann goal chalked off

France filed complaint

FIFA dismiss protest

WHAT HAPPENED? France were beaten 2-1 by Tunisia in their final group stage game at World Cup 2022 but still progressed to the knockout stages. The game ended in controversy, with Griezmann seeing a last-gasp goal chalked off for offside despite only volleying home after a defender had headed the ball into the air. France filed a complaint after the match, believing the goal was wrongly disallowed, and have now received a response.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has dismissed the protest submitted by the French Football Association in relation to the Tunisia v. France FIFA World Cup match played on 30 November," a statement read.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: France's defeat to Tunisia was an upset but did not prevent Les Bleus from qualifying for the last 16 as group winners. Didier Deschamps' men went on to see off Poland in the first knockout round and now face England for a place in the semi-finals.

DID YOU KNOW? Griezmann has created 15 chances in four games at the 2022 World Cup; the most of any player in the current tournament. Indeed, this is already the most that a French player has created in a single World Cup tournament this century.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Les Bleus take on England in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Saturday.