Wayne Rooney is the latest icon announced for FIFA Ultimate Team in FIFA 22.

The former Manchester United and Everton star will receive playable cards in FUT representing different stages of his career. He is the fourth icon addition to this year's EA Sports title.

The annual football video game has beefed up its roster of legendary players in recent years, and for FIFA 22, it will also include a FIFA Heroes category.

Wayne Rooney announced as FIFA 22 icon

EA Sports unveiled the Premier League legend on Sunday with a video that pays tribute to his iconic derby bicycle kick against Manchester City.

Rooney's three cards are rated 91, 88 and 86.

What does it mean to be a FUT icon?

In addition to being some of the highest-rated players in the game, FUT icons are special because they have chemistry links to players from any league. They are the only FIFA Ultimate Team players who aren't penalised for playing alongside players in different divisions.

Who are the new FIFA 22 Ultimate Team icons?

So far, Rooney is joined by Robin van Persie, Iker Casillas and Cafu as new icon additions to the game.

