FIFA 21 Team of the Week: Kane and Lewandowski headline squad

The two strikers scored multiple goals at the weekend and are joined by Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland on the front line

Star forwards Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski are two of the players who have been named to the Team of the Week on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Kane scored a pair of goals at demolished 6-1 at the weekend, while Bayern star Lewandowski scored all four of his side's goals in a 4-3 victory over .

The pair of star forwards are joined by Erling Haaland on the front line after the star scored a pair in his side's 4-0 win over .

Jack Grealish also makes the team after scoring a pair of goals in 's shock 7-2 win over while Ollie Watkins, who had a hat-trick, is among the substitues.

Allan Saint-Maximin is the other Premier League player to make the starting XI while star James Rodriguez also has been named in the substitutes.

The back line is anchored by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who continued his strong start to the season by shutting out in a 2-0 win for the Blancos.

In defence, there are a pair of left-backs in 's Ben Chilwell and 's Theo Hernandez, with centre-back Marcel Hastenberg rounding out the back line.

There is also a place in midfield for veteran Joaquin, as well as and star Renato Sanches.

FUT Team of the Week

GK: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) - 90 OVR

CB: Marcel Hastenberg (RB Leipzig) - 84 OVR

LB: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) - 84 OVR

LB: Theo Hernandez (AC Milan) - 83 OVR

LM: Allan Saint-Maximin ( ) - 83 OVR

RM: Joaquin (Real Betis) - 83 OVR

LM: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) - 83 OVR

CM: Renato Sanches (Lille) - 82 OVR

ST: Robert Lewandowski ( ) - 92 OVR

ST: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - 89 OVR

ST: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - 86 OVR

Substitutes

GK: Rafal Gikiewicz ( ) - 81 OVR

CB: Jose Luis Palomino ( ) - 81 OVR

LM: Davidson (Alanyaspor) - 81 OVR

LM: Mislav Orsic ( ) - 81 OVR

RM: James Rodriguez ( ) - 84 OVR

ST: Angel Rodriguez ( ) - 82 OVR

ST: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) - 81 OVR

LM: Sercan Sararer (Turkgucu Munchen) - 74 OVR

CM: Alexander Ring ( ) - 80 OVR

RM: Marcus Harness (Portsmouth) - 75 OVR

RM: Danny Grant (Bohemians) - 70 OVR

ST: Ibrahima Niane (Metz) - 78 OVR