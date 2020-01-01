'Fernandes can do even more, I've never seen a player like him' - New Man Utd star just getting started, insists Sporting boss

Silas expects the Portuguese midfielder to continue improving at Old Trafford after a bright start to life in English football

CP head coach Silas insists there is a lot more to come from Bruno Fernandes at , given the fact he can "adapt easily" to new surroundings.

Fernandes has injected a much-needed creative spark into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team since swapping the Jose Alvalade Stadium for Old Trafford in January.

The playmaker has already begun to pay back the €55 million (£48m/$61m) United invested in his talents, contributing three goals and two assists in his opening six appearances.

He found the net from the penalty spot during a Premier League win over and a victory against , before notching his first goal from open play on Sunday.

Fernandes' superb 25-yard strike earned the Red Devils a 1-1 draw at , which keeps them in the hunt for a top-four finish come May.

Silas witnessed the 25-year-old's abilities up close at Sporting, and says United supporters have only seen a glimpse of his immense potential so far.

“Was there any doubt that Bruno Fernandes was going to arrive at Manchester United and be what he is? He will do more,” Silas told Portuguese publication Record.

“Imagine in a few months, when he is more integrated. I saw him training every day, honestly, I’ve never seen a player like Bruno, who spent an hour practising shots after training.

"I had to say ‘Bruno, that’s enough’. When he goes to a team like that, which is also good, it’s normal. He’s very outgoing, can adapt easily.”

Solskjaer was full of praise for Fernandes after the stalemate against , admitting he has given the whole club a "big boost" heading into the business end of the season.

The former Sporting talisman was not completely satisfied with his latest performance, however, insisting "he can do much better" in the final third of the pitch.

He will likely be given another chance to shine when United travel to Pride Park to face Derby in the fifth round of the on Thursday.

Solskjaer will then start preparing his side for a crucial derby clash, with set to arrive at Old Trafford three days later.

The Red Devils must beat their arch-rivals to keep the pressure on fourth-placed , who still hold a three-point lead in the final spot with just 10 matches of the 2019-20 campaign remaining.