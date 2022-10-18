Ferdinand challenges Man Utd pair Sancho & Rashford to be more like Saka as he backs Arsenal star to start for England at World Cup

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has challenged Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford to be more like Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.

WHAT HAPPENED? Saka has played a key role in Arsenal's brilliant start to the Premier League season. The Gunners sit top of the table and are four points clear of defending champions Manchester City after 10 games. The Arsenal winger has four goals in his last three games, while Sancho and Rashford have struggled to impress for the Red Devils on a consistent basis.

WHAT THEY SAID: "In this form, you can't look past Saka on that right-wing spot," he told his Vibe with Five podcast. "He's a winger who, when he gets it, I've watched him a couple of times live this year as well. His first instinct and intention is to go past you. We [Man United] don't seem to have the imagination in those areas.

"At the moment, we get in those positions and unfortunately for us, our wide players are turning away from that. They're not killing full-backs. They're not skinning them. The best teams wait for that moment in a game, and you might only get two or three of those moments where they stand the full-back up. Saka does it at the moment as well as anyone in the league and says right, I'm going to ghost you. At the moment, our wide players aren't doing that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka looks set to be an important player for England at the World Cup but there's no guarantee Rashford and Sancho will even make Gareth Southgate's squad. Both players were left out of the the last Three Lions selection for Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany in September.

DID YOU KNOW? Saka is the first player to have been involved in 50 goals for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta in all competitions, scoring 26 and assisting 24 since the Spaniard took charge.

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD & SANCHO? The duo will be back in action for Manchester United against Tottenham in the Premier League on Wednesday.