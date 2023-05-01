Trouble in Turin: Federico Chiesa the latest Juventus player to become ‘disconnected’ with Massimiliano Allegri tenure after ‘faked’ Angel Di Maria injury

Federico Chiesa has become the latest Juventus to have a fallout with manager Massimiliano Allegri, and could be set to leave the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiesa becomes the latest Juventus player who is considering making a move away from the club in the summer after having been frustrated playing under manager Massimiliano Allegri, according to journalist Adriano del Monte.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Allegri is reportedly not sure about the Italy international's long-term future at the club. The player himelf is also not happy with how the manager has used him, as he has played out of position on several occasions this season.

Other than Chiesa, players like Dusan Vlahovic and Angel Di Maria have also grown frustrated playing under Allegri. It was reported by Gazzetta dello Sport that Di Maria had even faked an ankle injury to miss Sunday's matchup against Bologna, after learning that he wouldn't feature.

AND WHAT'S MORE: After spending two seasons on loan at Juventus, Chiesa joined the club permanently in 2022. He remained sidelined for nearly 10 months after undergoing ACL surgery and returned to action only in November 2022, and the current turbulence at the Turin club could mean he will look elsewhere come the summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? Allgeri's side who are currently third on the league table will next take on Lecce in a Serie A clash on Wednesday.