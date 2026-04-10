FC Twente has activated the option in Mats Rots’ contract, according to Tubantia. The 20-year-old left-back, monitored by Ajax, Feyenoord and PSV, is now committed to the club until mid-2028.

The youth international has been one of Twente’s standout performers this season, and transfer journalist Mounir Boualin of SoccerNews reports that all three traditional top clubs are monitoring his progress.

By securing his long-term future at De Grolsch Veste, Twente has further increased his market value; Transfermarkt now rates the left-footer at €10 million.

Nevertheless, given the interest from bigger clubs, it seems unlikely he will stay at Twente for the full duration of his new deal.

In 38 first-team appearances he has scored five goals and provided four assists.

Last term he gained experience on loan at Heracles Almelo, and he has represented the Netherlands U21s in five international fixtures.

Mats is the younger brother of right winger Daan Rots (24), and Twente could follow the same strategy with his contract.