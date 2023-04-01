'I don't care about his father' - Xavi issues response to Ansu Fati's angry dad & tells Barcelona star he needs to be patient

Xavi has offered some words of support to Barcelona star Ansu Fati as he calmly shut down angry claims from the player's father.

Xavi looks to reassure Fati after father comments

Bori Fati slammed Barcelona for treatment of his son

Suggested he could move away from La Liga leaders

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona head coach Xavi has responded to comments from Bori Fati, Ansu Fati's father, about his unhappiness at his son's playing time. Bori Fati voiced his displeasure earlier in the week and admitted he has thought about a potential move away from the Camp Nou for his son.

WHAT HE SAID: Xavi was careful to not enter into a war of words with Fati's circle, saying: "He is calm and focused. I only care about him, not his father or his entourage. I have also lived through similar situations, he is suffering for his son and I understand him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fati broke through into Barcelona's senior side when he was just 16, and is the club's youngest ever league scorer after netting against Osasuna in 2019. When fit, Fati has struggled for minutes this season, starting only nine La Liga games. Xavi is not worried about the player's development, though, and added: "I have confidence and total faith in Ansu. I've spoken to him a lot and I've met him many times, as I have with many other players. I'm the first one who wants him to succeed."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR FATI & BARCELONA? The Blaugrana return to action with a trip to Elche on April 1 before the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Real Madrid on Tuesday. Barca have triumphed in the last three Clasico's, winning the last clash in dramatic fashion with a last-minute winner from Franck Kessie.