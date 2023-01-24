'What are you smoking?!' - Father of USMNT star Weston McKennie responds to Arsenal transfer tweet

The father of United States men's national team and Juventus star Weston McKennie has responded to a random fan about transfer links to Arsenal.

Fan said McKennie not good enough for Arsenal

Dad rushes to player's defense

Midfielder also linked with Leeds

WHAT HAPPENED? Below a graphic that suggested McKennie could be heading to Arsenal, the fan wrote: "McKennie is nowhere close to being technically good enough for Arteta's side. He doesn't have the creative passing IQ, or the positional IQ. I think [Yunus] Musah is a better American to sign if they want depth for [Granit] Xhaka's position."

John McKennie replied: "What are you smoking so I can get some!"

Twitter

Twitter

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie is reportedly on the radar of Leeds, who have American players Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams, plus head coach Jesse Marsch, in their ranks.

WHAT NEXT FOR MCKENNIE? With Juventus embroiled in scandal, speculation about McKennie's future has ratcheted up, though it's unclear whether a transfer will actually follow. Regardless, his father will be following very closely.