Travelling families of England’s World Cup stars to get £10,000 travel fund as Lionesses look to repeat European glory

Chris Burton
England Women 2023 FinalissimaGetty
EnglandWomen's World CupWomen's football

Families of England’s 2023 World Cup squad will reportedly get a £10,000 travel fund to help them support the Lionesses in Australia and New Zealand.

  • Lionesses heading to Australia & New Zealand
  • FA want familiar faces around the camp
  • Quest for global glory begins on July 20

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning European champions are hoping to add a global crown to their ever-growing collection of honours this summer as they prepare to lock horns with the best sides on the planet.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Said quest will take place on the other side of the world, with Sarina Wiegman’s side preparing to head Down Under for a tournament that is due to get underway on July 20. In order to provide the best possible support for those gracing that event, The Athletic reports that a travel package is being made available.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With return flights from England to Sydney priced at around £1,500, each member of England’s squad will receive £10,000 to help cover costs for friends and family. The Football Association is said to consider “time spent with family and friends a performance-enhancing factor that helps the players stay fresh”, with there a desire on their part to ensure that all players feel as comfortable as possible when performing under intense pressure.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Women's World Cup match ball 1adidas

Sarina Wiegman EnglandGetty

England Euro 2022 trophyGetty Images

WHAT NEXT? England will play group stage games at the 2023 World Cup in Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide – against Haiti, Denmark and China respectively – with the final of FIFA’s flagship event set to take place on August 20.

