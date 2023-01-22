Fabregas claims Arteta has brought 'lost mentality' back to Arsenal & backs Gunners boss to 'go for the win' in massive Man Utd clash

Former Arsenal and Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas argues current Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has brought a winning mentality back to the club.

Arsenal without league title in 19 years

Fabregas feels Arteta is man for the job

Also backed Gunners to beat United

WHAT HAPPENED? Fabregas joined Arsenal's senior side the summer after they won the league in 2003-04, which is the Gunners' most recent Premier League title to date. The current Como midfielder feels that Arteta is the man to end that 19-year wait, as he credits his follow countryman for instilling a certain attitude back into the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think Mikel [Arteta] has brought back this mentality that was lost for a few years," Fabregas told Sky Sports. "I think [Arsenal versus United] is a vital game, especially for Arsenal. If they can get a win, I think it would be massive for their confidence. To get back to winning ways in the Premier League after 19 years, I think it would be incredible. And for United, you [always] know what it's [like] when they come here. It's a massive game for them, they always want to win [since] the old days. It will be great to see where the expectations are but Mikel will go for the win, I'm sure about that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 35-year-old was speaking ahead of the Gunners' crunch match against Manchester United, who could pull within five points of their north London counterparts with a win. Fabregas himself shared many fierce encounters during the heydays of the rivalry between the two clubs, and even joked on air with United legend Roy Keane over the famous Pizzagate incident.

WHAT NEXT FOR FABREGAS? After finishing punditry duties for Sunday's crunch Premier League matchup, the Spaniard will return to action for Como, who travel to Brescia on Saturday in Serie B.