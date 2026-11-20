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Fabian Hurzeler has reinforced his dedication to Brighton & Hove Albion following a period of intense speculation linking him with the vacancy at Manchester United. The Seagulls boss, who has guided his side to second in the Premier League table, spoke out after receiving a public vote of confidence from club owner Tony Bloom.

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Brighton boss clarifies future after United speculation

Brighton head coach Hurzeler has addressed the rumours surrounding his future, insisting that he remains entirely focused on his project at the Amex Stadium. The German tactician has been the subject of significant interest after a stellar start to the campaign, with reports suggesting he was on Manchester United's shortlist following the dismissal of Michael Carrick. While the Old Trafford hierarchy eventually opted for Mauricio Pochettino, Hurzeler's stock continues to rise across Europe.

The 33-year-old's comments come in the wake of a firm statement from Brighton chairman Bloom, who recently declared that the club would fight 'ridiculously hard' to retain their manager's services. Hurzeler was quick to reciprocate the warmth shown by the club's leadership during his latest media appearance. 'I've spoken a lot about his [Bloom's] support, trust and belief. It's a privilege to work here and since my time here there's been a lot of rumours with other clubs, but they are just rumours and I am fully committed to this club.'

Mixed injury news for the Seagulls

Ahead of their upcoming fixture, Brighton have received a varied set of updates regarding the fitness of several key first-team players. The squad has been boosted by the availability of Chema Andres and Yankuba Minteh, both of whom are ready for selection.

That positive momentum extends to the attacking department, where Stefanos Tzimas and Kaoru Mitoma are nearing their respective returns to full fitness as the schedule intensifies. However, it is not all encouraging news for the south coast side, as Zadok Yohanna has been ruled out of action.

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Focus shifts to Hull City challenge

Brighton's next task involves a journey north to face Hull City, a side that has earned Hurzeler's respect following their successful transition back into the Premier League.

The Brighton boss highlighted the tactical discipline shown by the newly-promoted side, noting their ability to frustrate even the most talented opposition. Brighton currently sit second in the Premier League table with 22 points after 10 matches, five behind leaders Arsenal, while Hull City occupy 13th place with 11 points.

Respect for the Tigers' tactical setup

Reflecting on the threat posed by Hull, Hurzeler pointed to several specific areas where the Tigers could hurt his side. 'They are doing an impressive job. They are very structured. Arsenal suffered so we need to be patient. We know they are good in transition and have individual quality, as well as set-pieces. I don't think it's an easy place to go,' the Brighton manager explained during his pre-match briefing.