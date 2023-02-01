FA open investigation into Mykhailo Mudryk use of racial slur in Tik-Tok video after Chelsea star issues apology

The Football Association (FA) have launched an investigation into a racial slur used by new Chelsea signing Mykhailo Mudryk in a Tik-Tok video.

Mudryk used racial slur in July 2022

Player has since publicly apologised

FA investigating video before considering further action

WHAT HAPPENED? The viral clip was posted in July 2022 and was viewed over 214,000 times before being deleted. It featured the Ukraine international using a racial slur while reciting the lyrics to the 2017 ‘Freestyle’ track from U.S. rapper Lil Baby. While Mudryk has since issued an apology through his representatives, The Athletic have revealed that the FA have started looking into the video.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The investigation continues the FA's strong stance on abusive posts across the board, regardless of when they were posted. Last year, Middlesbrough's Marc Bola was ordered to complete an education course over homophobic tweets he posted as a 14-year-old, while in 2021, West Ham's Jarrod Bowen was dealt the same punishment for his use of a racial slur in a tweet posted at 15 years old.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MUDRYK? While the FA's investigation goes on and with no news as yet of his potential punishment, the 22-year-old will be eligible to feature for Graham Potter's side when they take on Fulham on Friday, and could be joined by Chelsea new boy Enzo Fernandez.