When is the FA Cup third round draw? Date, time, teams, live stream & how to watch

Everything you need to know about the upcoming FA Cup third round draw.

The FA Cup is the oldest cup competition in football and the 2024-25 edition is heading into the third-round stage.

The heavy hitters are gearing up for action as the FA Cup reaches its most thrilling stages, with the journey to Wembley truly beginning to take shape.

Clubs from the Premier League and Championship are set to join the fray in the third round, where just 20 teams from League One or lower will remain in the mix, anxiously awaiting the draw to determine their next opponents.

Defending champions Manchester United are poised to embark on their title defence under the guidance of newly appointed manager Ruben Amorim, who stepped into the role in early November following the departure of last season’s victorious boss, Erik ten Hag.

Here, GOAL has everything you need to know about the FA Cup third-round draw, including how to watch, the teams involved and more.

When is the FA Cup third-round draw?

Date: Monday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 pm GMT / 2:00 pm ET TV & stream: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, ESPN+, YouTube

The FA Cup third-round proper draw will be held from 7:00 pm GMT / 2:00 pm ET on Monday, December 2, with coverage starting at 7:00 pm GMT and ending at 7:30 pm GMT. Kelly Somers will host the draw, with Mark Hughes and Dion Dublin on hand to pick out the team balls.

How to watch the FA Cup third round draw - live stream & TV channel

Country TV & stream United Kingdom BBC Two, BBC iPlayer United States ESPN+

Fans in the UK can catch live coverage of the FA Cup draw on BBC Two. For those preferring to stream, the draw will also be available to stream for free on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer. Additionally, all the action will be shared across the Emirates FA Cup's official social media platforms.

In the U.S., the draw will be available to stream live on ESPN+.

Which teams are in the FA Cup third-round draw?

All 20 Premier League teams and 24 Championship clubs enter the FA Cup at the third round stage. They will join the 20 winners from the second round.

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Blackburn Rovers

5. Brentford

6. Brighton & Hove Albion

7. Bristol City

8. Burnley

9. Cardiff City

10. Chelsea

11. Coventry City

12. Crystal Palace

13. Derby County

14. Everton

15. Fulham

16. Hull City

17. Ipswich Town

18. Leeds United

19. Leicester City

20. Liverpool

21. Luton Town

22. Manchester City

23. Manchester United

24. Middlesbrough

25. Millwall

26. Newcastle United

27. Norwich City

28. Nottingham Forest

29. Oxford United

30. Plymouth Argyle

31. Portsmouth

32. Preston North End

33. Queens Park Rangers

34. Sheffield United

35. Sheffield Wednesday

36. Southampton

37. Stoke City

38. Sunderland

39. Swansea City

40. Tottenham Hotspur

41. Watford

42. West Bromwich Albion

43. West Ham United

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Salford City or Cheltenham Town

46. Walsall or Charlton Athletic

47. Exeter City or Chesterfield

48. Leyton Orient or Oldham Athletic

49. Barnsley or Bristol Rovers

50. AFC Wimbledon or Dagenham & Redbridge

51. Accrington Stanley or Swindon Town

52. Crawley Town or Lincoln City

53. Burton Albion or Tamworth

54. Blackpool or Birmingham City

55. Stevenage or Mansfield Town

56. Peterborough United or Notts County

57. Stockport County or Brackley Town

58. Wealdstone or Wycombe Wanderers

59. Morecambe or Bradford City

60. Solihull Moors or Bromley

61. Kettering Town or Doncaster Rovers

62. Reading or Harborough Town

63. Harrogate Town or Gainsborough Trinity

64. Cambridge United or Wigan Athletic

You can see the results and fixtures of the 2024-25 FA Cup here.

When will the FA Cup third-round games be played?

The third-round clashes of the FA Cup are scheduled for the weekend of Saturday, January 11, 2025, with fixtures likely to be spread out from Friday, January 10, to Monday, January 13.

Teams advancing past this stage will secure a tidy sum of £115,000 from the tournament's prize pool. For the underdog sides still in the mix, this financial boost offers plenty of motivation to pull off a giant-killing performance.

