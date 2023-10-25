'F*** off back to America' - Wayne Rooney's nightmare start at Tom Brady-owned Birmingham City continues as fan reacts angrily to disappointing Hull City defeat

Birmingham City suffered a second consecutive defeat under Wayne Rooney as they went down against Hull City in the Championship.

Rooney abused by Birmingham City fan

Suffered second consecutive defeat

Hull City beat Birmingham City 2-0

WHAT HAPPENED? The former D.C. United manager has had a tough start to his second stint in the Championship as a manager as his side Birmingham City went down 2-0 against Hull City on Wednesday. This was the second consecutive defeat for the Tom Brady-owned club after they lost to Middlesbrough on Saturday which was also Rooney's first match in charge of the club.

Blues fans were left furious after back-to-back losses and according to ESPN journalist Mark Ogden, one of the fans abused the former United star, telling him to 'f*** off back to America'.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the 38-year-old has not been accepted by his own club's fans yet, he received support from Hull City boss Liam Rosenior before the game. Rosenior who worked alongside Rooney at Derby County, backed the former English international to succeed at Birmingham.

Article continues below

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Birmingham City next face Southampton in the Championship on Saturday.