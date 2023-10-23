Barcelona's eye-watering price tag for Rolling Stones Clasico shirt revealed with fans expected to shell out HUNDREDS of euros

Barcelona's special El Clasico shirts with the Rolling Stones logo on the front of their jerseys are up for sale at a hefty price.

Barca release Rolling Stone jersey

Priced at €400

Available to purchase at Barca stores and website

WHAT HAPPENED? In a video, SPORT revealed the price tag of the special jersey, if fans were looking to purchase the limited edition jersey. The jersey has been priced at an exorbitant €400 and is only available to purchase at FC Barcelona stores or online from their website as part of the sponsorship deal with Spotify, the Catalan club will wear the special edition kit which will sport the iconic Tongue and Lips logo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Rolling Stones tribute comes as part of the iconic band releasing their first original album on October 20 after a hiatus of over 18 years.

IN A PHOTO:

Article continues below

FC Barcelona

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona will take on Shakhtar Donetsk on October 25 before the special kit will be used on Saturday, October 28 against Real Madrid at home.