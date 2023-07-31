Explained: Why Real Madrid could decide to wait to register new signing Arda Guler after knee injury

Real Madrid could consider deregistering new signing Arda Guler for the first half of the upcoming season.

Real Madrid may not register Guler now

Midfielder suffered knee injury in pre-season

Could undergo surgery

WHAT HAPPENED? Arda Guler who joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahce earlier this month in a deal worth up to around €30 million, suffered an internal meniscus injury in his right knee during the club's pre-season tour in the US. If the player now undergoes surgery, Madrid may consider deregistering the midfielder for the first half of the upcoming 2023-24 season, according to Mundo Deportivo.

WHY WILL REAL MADRID WAIT TO REGISTER ARDA GULER? It isn't clear at the moment if Guler will undergo surgery on his knee or if he will receive regular treatment. If he does not pursue surgery the player will be out for at least 12 weeks which means his return date could be around November. In case he goes under the knife, the youngster will not be fit before January next year.

In such a case, Los Blancos could consider registering him only next year when he is fully fit and ready to take the field. For now, a different player can be registered in place of the Turkish star.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spanish giants, via an official statement, confirmed on Sunday that the player will return from the US tour to begin a 'specific course of treatment'.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR REAL MADRID: Carlo Ancelotti's side will be next seen in action on August 3 against Juventus in a pre-season friendly in Orland.