Explained: Why Lionel Messi's new Barcelona tattoo doesn't mean he's going back to Spain

Lionel Messi has a new Barcelona tattoo but it doesn't mean he will be heading back to Spain this summer.

PSG superstar linked with Barca homecoming

Has new Barca ink on his leg

Tattoo has been planned for years

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has added a Barcelona logo to a leg sleeve, which already has the number 10, a football and the Argentina badge. However, it has been widely reported that the Argentina icon planned to get the tattoo as far back as two years ago, when he was still on the books at Camp Nou. Therefore, the completed addition to his leg sleeve is very unlikely to be any sort of wink towards a potential return.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's PSG contract is set to expire at the end of the season and Barcelona are interested in bringing him back to Spain. However, he is also said to have received an massive offer from Saudi Arabia, worth around £320 million ($400m) per year, placing a homecoming somewhat in doubt.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The World Cup winner has been suspended for two weeks by PSG after making an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia. He will next be eligible to play for the club on May 21, when they face Auxerre in Ligue 1.