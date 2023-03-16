Explained: Why Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele attended Sunderland’s Championship clash with Sheffield United

Ousmane Dembele is currently out of action at Barcelona, with the World Cup winner making a surprise appearance at a Championship game in England.

France international nursing injury

Paid a visit to wet and windy Wearside

Took in the action from directors' box

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international, who is nursing another injury at present, was caught on camera occupying the directors’ box at Sunderland’s second-tier clash with Sheffield United. The 25-year-old’s presence at the Stadium of Light caused quite a stir, with many left wondering why he had chosen to spend a cold, wet Wednesday night on Wearside.

WHY WAS DEMBELE WATCHING SUNDERLAND? It turns out that Dembele is good friends with Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus – the man he was pictured sitting alongside when paying a visit to the North East. Louis-Dreyfus, who is also 25 years of age, became the controlling stakeholder at the Stadium of Light last summer, while he also owns a small part of Ligue 1 outfit Marseille.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dembele and Louis-Dreyfus can be seen together in several pictures posted on their social media accounts, with the Barcelona forward congratulating his friend when Sunderland secured promotion back into the Championship last year.

WHAT'S NEXT: Dembele’s presence was unable to inspire Sunderland to victory over Sheffield United, as they suffered a 2-1 defeat, and he will now be focused on returning to fitness at Camp Nou as Barca seek to wrap up a La Liga title triumph.