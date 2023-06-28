West Ham have reportedly not accepted Arsenal's £105 million bid for Declan Rice due to reservations over the payment structure.

Arsenal bid £105m for Declan Rice

West Ham holding firm on midfielder

Man City pull out of race

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal bid £105 million for Rice in what was their third offer for the West Ham captain on Tuesday night. Previous proposals of £75 million ($95m) and £90m ($114m) were rejected, as was Manchester City's £90m ($114m) offer. Now, according to Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian, the Gunners' latest bid has been turned down.

WHY WASN'T IT ACCEPTED? Steinberg states that the Hammers have not accepted this latest offer as they are 'not happy' with the payment structure, an initial fee of £100m ($127m) and an extra £5m in add-ons. He added the offer has not been rejected out of hand, with talks still ongoing. Arsenal have also been boosted by the news that Manchester City have pulled out of the race to sign Rice. According to The Athletic, City are unwilling to match or better Arsenal's latest offer and will focus on alternative targets.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Rice does leave for Arsenal, it will be a Premier League record fee for a British player. The 24-year-old's contract at the London Stadium expires in 2024, although the East London outfit have an option for a one-year extension. Despite the rejected bids, the England international, who helped his side win the Europa Conference League this month, will leave West Ham after club chairman David Sullivan said the midfielder has played his last game for the Hammers.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR RICE? The Hammers skipper is currently enjoying his summer break, with his future likely to be resolved by the time he returns to England next month. Arsenal will hope to close a deal with West Ham that will see Rice become the most expensive player in British football history.