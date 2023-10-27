Explained: Why Man Utd vs Man City is kicking off an hour earlier than initially scheduled

The Manchester derby is set to kick off at 3.30 pm, an hour earlier than usual, on Sunday.

First Manchester derby of the season on Sunday

Kicking off an hour earlier at 3.30 pm

United have explained why

WHAT HAPPENED? It is a unique kick-off time as the later Premier League matches on Sunday usually kick off at 4.30 pm in the afternoon.

WHY IS THE MANCHESTER DERBY KICKING OFF AN HOUR EARLIER? The fixture was moved to October 29 and the start time was altered after discussions with various stakeholders. Explaining the reason behind the alteration, United released a statement that read: "The derby with Manchester City will be staged towards the end of the month, with the Old Trafford encounter being moved to 29 October, kicking off at 3.30pm. The fixture, which we won 2-1 last season with Marcus Rashford netting a memorable winner, is to be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK.

"The unusual start time was agreed following consultation between the clubs, the broadcaster and local authorities."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both teams enter the contest with confidence, having secured midweek victories in the Champions League. United achieved a hard-fought 1-0 victory over FC Copenhagen on Tuesday night while City beat Young Boys 3-1.

WHAT'S NEXT? The Red Devils are currently six places and six points behind City in the league table and will be eager to bridge the gap with a win at Old Trafford. They won this fixture last season, with Marcus Rashford netting the decisive goal.