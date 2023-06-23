Explained: Why Declan Rice would prefer to move to Arsenal this summer than treble-winners Man City

Declan Rice reportedly remains keens to join Arsenal over Manchester City despite late efforts from the treble-winners to hijack the deal.

Arsenal's first two bids rejected

City ready to meet West Ham's demands

Rice remains keen on move to the Emirates

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal saw their last two bids rejected for the England international. Their offer of £60m plus £15m in add-ons was deemed too low whereas the one that followed, a club-record bid of £75m plus £15m in add-ons, was also turned down as West Ham were not interested in instalment payments for five years and the add-ons were deemed unrealistic. The Hammers are keen to get a guaranteed fee upfront and with fewer instalments. Moreover, they remain firm on their stance that anything under £100m including add-ons is non-negotiable. Seeing an opportunity, City have expressed their desire to show their hand as they are looking for a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan who looks set to leave the Etihad as a free agent.

WHY DOES RICE WANT ARSENAL? According to The Guardian, despite the lure of playing under a master tactician in Pep Guardiola, Rice is keen to move to Arsenal. The midfielder spoke with the City manager and is well aware of the plans that the tactician has for him. However, City have a problem of plenty in midfield as they are on the verge of signing Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea and already boast of having Rodri and Kalvin Phillips.

Rice feels that he would be a regular starter at Arsenal and also prefers to stay in the English capital rather than shift base to Manchester. He became a father last year and wants to remain close to his family. Moreover, he is an admirer of Mikel Arteta's style and philosophy and will have no problem agreeing to personal terms with the Gunners.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There is little doubt that if Arsenal manage to sign Rice, he will be the club's record signing. They are also keen to get Romeo Lavia from Southampton to further strengthen their midfield, whereas, Chelsea's Kai Havertz is also on his way to Emirates for a reported £60m deal.

WHAT'S NEXT: It has been suggested that Arsenal have already submitted their third bid for Rice, but the reports have been denied. However, the Gunners must make an improved offer to land their long-standing target.