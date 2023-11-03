Explained: Why Copa Libertadores final between Boca Junior & Fluminense could be played behind closed doors despite hundreds of thousands of fans travelling to Rio de Janeiro

The Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and Fluminense on Saturday is eagerly anticipated by both fans - but neither may be able to attend.

Boca play Fluminense in Saturday's final

CONMEBOL considering banning fans to stadium

Due to violence between fans in Rio

WHAT HAPPENED? Rio de Janeiro's iconic Maracana Stadium will be the host of the final CONMBEBOL's continental competition, which sees local side Fluminense take on Buenos Aires outfit Boca. However, despite hundreds of thousands of travelling fans to Brazil's seaside city, there are now fears that the match may be played without any supporters in attendance.

WHY COULD IT BE PLAYED BEHIND CLOSED DOORS? This is due to unrest in the city between opposing sets of fans, with footage emerging on Thursday of brawls on Rio's famous Copacabana beach. ESPN journalist Martin Souto explains that, while the match will go ahead regardless, CONMEBOL are exploring the possibility of a behind-closed-doors final in an attempt to lower the rates of violence between fans.

WHAT THEY SAID: On the scenes of unrest in Rio, CONMEBOL wrote in a statement: "CONMEBOL calls on the fans of @BocaJrsOficial and @FluminenseFC to share together the moments of joy and celebration that our football gives us. The values of the sport that we are most passionate about must inspire behaviors of peace and harmony. For this reason, we repudiate the acts of violence and racism that may occur within the framework of this final."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, it is worth noting that this decision is only being explored and is yet to be implemented. Some pundits, including Souto, write that it would be a controversial call given the magnitude of such a game, and because such unrest could be avoided with proper organisation in the region. It would also fail to quell violence away from the stadium.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT'S NEXT? CONMEBOL are yet to pronounce on their final decision for Saturday's final. Boca go into it on the back of just one win in their last nine matches, while Fluminense have won just one of their last six across all competitions.