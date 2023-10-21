Explained: Why Mikel Areta has left Aaron Ramsdale out of his Arsenal squad for Chelsea clash

Aaron Ramsdale has not been included in Arsenal's squad for their clash with Chelsea. GOAL can explain why...

Ramsdale not in squad

David Raya starting against Chelsea

Goalkeeper Karl Hein on the bench

WHAT HAPPENED? Manager Mikel Arteta has seemingly installed Raya as his No.1, as the Spaniard has started all of the Gunners' last five league games. Ramsdale is usually seen on the bench but he has not been included in the squad for the derby clash with Chelsea. Young Estonian goalkeeper Hein will be on the bench in case he is needed.

WHY HAS RAMSDALE BEEN LEFT OUT? There is no injury involved, nor is it tactical, with Arsenal confirming that the goalkeeper's wife Georgina has given birth to a baby boy and he has been granted paternity leave.

IN A PHOTO:

Article continues below

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramsdale last appeared for Arsenal in September's EFL Cup win over Brentford; he has been on the bench ever since, with Raya taking his place between the sticks.

WHAT'S NEXT? Ramsdale is likely to be back for this week's Champions League clash against Sevilla.