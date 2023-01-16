‘Everything is possible’ – Varane backs Man Utd Premier League title bid after ‘ridiculous’ Ten Hag claim

Erik ten Hag may consider talk of a title bid from Manchester United to be “ridiculous”, but Raphael Varane insists that “everything is possible”.

Red Devils have won nine games in a row

Nine points adrift of Arsenal

Due at Emirates Stadium next weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils’ boss was quick to play down any claims that his side could finish top of the pile after seeing them secure a 2-1 victory over Manchester City on derby day at Old Trafford, with the Dutch coach claiming to still have “gaps” in a squad that has claimed nine successive victories in all competitions. United are, however, just nine points adrift of leaders Arsenal with 20 games left to play and Varane – who knows all about chasing down major honours as a World Cup and Champions League winner – believes anything could happen.

WHAT THEY SAID: The France international defender told reporters: “Everything is possible. We’ll just take it game by game. It’s a long way to go and it’s very difficult. The intensity of every game is incredible, the physical effort. It’s like the same intensity of a big Champions League game, every game. The rhythm is very high. The players are very well prepared, physically. We know how difficult it is. But we’re solid, we’re strong. We just need to use the quality players with the ball.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United put down a marker by beating City, with Ten Hag’s side recovering from going a goal down to claim three points in impressive, if somewhat controversial style. Varane added on downing the defending champions: “After the first goal, we didn’t let our heads drop, even though we conceded a goal at home. But we also knew that we had the energy of the fans. We continued to follow our plan. Then we scored and that changed the whole game. Old Trafford is a stadium with a magnificent atmosphere. It’s amazing. At the end I felt a connection with the fans. We really want to win and to do that against a big rival, in our home. We live stronger with this. It was beautiful.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The big games keep on coming for United, with a trip to Crystal Palace on Wednesday set to be followed by a Premier League clash with Arsenal at Emirates Stadium. After that they are faced with a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final encounter against Nottingham Forest and a FA Cup fourth-round tie with Reading.