Everton's Gomes grateful for 'support of the people' following swift return from injury

The midfielder impressed for the Toffees at Arsenal despite being on the losing side and appreciated those who helped him return to action

Andre Gomes offered his gratitude for the support he received during his injury absence after making his return in ’s 3-2 defeat at .

He had been out for almost four months following a nasty ankle break picked up in a game against in November following a challenge with Son Heung-min.

The injury looked so severe that few would have predicted the international would return to action this season, and it looked like it might even affect him heading into the next campaign, but he has made an unbelievable recovery.

But he replaced Morgan Schneiderlin for the final half-hour at the Emirates Stadium and, speaking after the game, Gomes thanked the many people who have supported him during his recovery.

“I need to thank everyone, the team they were great, my supporters, Evertonians and also football supporters in general, everyone has been wonderful with me,” he told Sky Sports.

“Other players, professionals and ex-professionals; everyone has been wonderful so I need to thank you.

“It gives me confidence and it feels like you have the support of the people. I just pushed myself to my limit and wanted to be back as soon as possible. I am glad I have the help of everyone around me.”

Gomes made an immediate impact in ’s midfield which had been lacklustre and unimaginative prior to his arrival.

The Toffees took an early lead through Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but let Arsenal back into the game when Eddie Nketiah scored his second Premier League goal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then gave Arsenal the lead before Richarlison equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Aubameyang scored a second in the first minute of the second half. It would prove to be the winner, and secured three points for the Gunners in an important game in the race for European qualification.

Despite the defeat, Gomes’ return, and his performance, was encouraging for Everton who have been lacking in the centre of the park at times this season.

"Obviously it is a sad [result],” Gomes told BBC Sport. “I think we played a good game, obviously we conceded a few chances for Arsenal but we need to look forward to the next games.

“We have three tough games coming. We had a lot of chances in the last 20 minutes with more people up front. It’s hard to take. It’s very important for the team that we have scored the goals, we just need to concede less."