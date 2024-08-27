How to watch today's Everton vs Doncaster Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Everton and Doncaster, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a poor start in their Premier League campaign, Everton will welcome Doncaster to Goodison Park for a Carabao Cup second-round tie from the Northern section on Wednesday (AEDT).

Everton suffered back-to-back defeats against Brighton and Tottenham wherein the Toffees conceded a combined seven goals without scoring a single piece.

On the other hand, the Rovers come into the tie on the back of a 1-0 win over Morecambe in League Two.

How to watch Everton vs Doncaster online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the Carabao Cup match between Everton and Doncaster will be available to watch and stream online live through beIN SPORTS.

Everton vs Doncaster kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:45 am AEDT Venue: Goodison Park

The Carabao Cup match between Everton and Doncaster will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 5:45 am AEDT on Wednesday, August 28, in Australia.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

While James Tarkowski is likely to return from his knock, the treatment room is still occupied by the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite, Nathan Patterson and Chermiti.

Besides, James Garner and Seamus Coleman are doubts, but Ashley Young is back from a ban.

However, Toffees boss Sean Dyche is expected to make a few changes for the cup game, as the likes of Joao Virginia, Roman Dixon, Jesper Lindstrom, Jake O'Brien and Iliman Ndiaye could find themselves in the XI on Tuesday.

Everton possible XI: Virginia; Dixon, Holgate, O'Brien, Mykolenko; Gueye, Armstrong; Harrison, Lindstrom, Ndiaye; Beto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Crellin, Tyrer, Begovic Defenders: Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Tarkowski, O'Brien, Dixon, Mykolenko, Young, Coleman Midfielders: Doucoure, Gueye, Garner, Iroegbunam Forwards: McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Ndiaye, Harrison, Beto, Maupay, Lindstrom

Doncaster team news

Richard Wood, James Maxwell and Ben Close are absent through injuries, while Kyle Hurst came off the bench against Morecambe last Saturday after recovering from a calf concern.

Billy Sharp is expected to be deployed upfront in attack once again.

Doncaster possible XI: Sharman-Lowe; Sterry, Olowu, Anderson, Fleming; Kelly, Bailey; Gibson, Clifton, Yeboah; Sharp.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sharman-Lowe, Jones, Lawlor Defenders: Sterry, Anderson, Olowu, Nixon, Senior, McGrath, Fleming Midfielders: Molyneux, Broadbent, Sbarra, Gibson, Clifton, Bailey, Hurst, Kelly, Westbrooke, Degruchy Forwards: Miller, Sharp, Yeboah, Ironside, Kuleya, Goodman

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Everton and Doncaster across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 30, 2023 Doncaster Rovers 1-2 Everton Carabao Cup January 26, 1985 Everton 2-0 Doncaster Rovers FA Cup January 23, 1954 Doncaster Rovers 2-2 Everton League Division Two* September 12, 1953 Everton 4-1 Doncaster Rovers League Division Two* February 18, 1953 Doncaster Rovers 3-0 Everton League Division Two*

* Rebranded as Championship from 2004.

