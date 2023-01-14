'Real threat to their safety' - Worrying update as Everton owners told not to attend match vs Southampton amid fan fury

Everton's owners have been told to stay away from the team's Premier League clash against Southampton after the Toffees' board received threats.

WHAT HAPPENED? Everton host Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday, but the club's owners have been told not to attend. The Toffees have confirmed in a statement that the board face a "real and credible threat to their safety and security" from fans angered at the club's current situation. Everton added the decision has been made "following malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence" and the board have "reluctantly accepted" the advice offered ahead of the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Everton fans have already called on owner Farhad Moshiri to make sweeping changes at the club after becoming disillusioned with a lack of leadership from the board and some poor performances on the pitch. The Toffees finished last season just four points off the bottom and head into Saturday's match in the relegation zone.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Following a thorough risk assessment, and in response to tangible threats received by the Club and intelligence we have gathered, the Club’s Board members have been told they must not attend today’s fixture," a security and safety advisor was quoted as saying in a club statement.

WHAT NEXT? Fans are expected to stage a sit-in protest following today's game against Southampton to demonstrate again their frustrations with the club.