How to get EHF Men's European Handball Championship 2026 tickets: Fixtures, teams, prices & more

One of the most prestigious international handball tournaments is about to get underway, and the sport’s fanatics all over the planet are rubbing their hands in glee. The EHF European Men’s Handball Championship 2026, which is being co-hosted by the Scandinavian neighbours of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, kicks off on January 15.

Eighteen enthralling days of high-class handball action await in Scandinavia. Let GOAL show you all the vital ticket information for the EHF European Men’s Handball Championship 2026, including the format, schedule, and how you can secure highly-sought after seats.

When is the EHF Men's European Handball Championship 2026?

The 2026 Men’s European Handball Championship will take place between Thursday, January 15 and Sunday, February 1, and is being co-hosted by Denmark, Swede,n and Norway.

The general tournament schedule is as follows:

Preliminary round (3 Matchdays): January 15-21

January 15-21 Main round (4 Matchdays): January 22-28

January 22-28 Semi-finals: January 30

January 30 Final: February 1

What are the EHF Men's European Handball Championship 2026 fixtures?

The Preliminary Round fixtures for the host nations (Denmark, Sweden, and Norway) are shown below. The subsequent Main Round fixtures won't be confirmed until the completion of the prelims. If Denmark and Norway both progress, they will both be grouped in Main Round: Group I, whereas Sweden will head to Main Round: Group II.

Date Fixture (CET) Venue Tickets Thu Jan 15 Group C: Norway vs Ukraine (20:30) Unity Arena, Oslo Tickets Fri Jan 16 Group B: Denmark vs North Macedonia (20:30) Jyske Bank Boxen, Herning Tickets Sat Jan 17 Group C: Norway vs Czech Rep (20:30) Unity Arena, Oslo Tickets Sat Jan 17 Group E: Sweden vs Netherlands (20:30) Malmo Arena, Malmo Tickets Sun Jan 18 Group B: Denmark vs Romania (20:30) Jyske Bank Boxen, Herning Tickets Mon Jan 19 Group C: Norway vs France (20:30) Unity Arena, Oslo Tickets Mon Jan 19 Group E: Sweden vs Georgia (20:30) Malmo Arena, Malmo Tickets Tue Jan 20 Group B: Denmark vs Portugal (20:30) Jyske Bank Boxen, Herning Tickets Wed Jan 21 Group E: Sweden vs Croatia (20:30) Malmo Arena, Malmo Tickets Thu Jan 22 Main Round: Group I Jyske Bank Boxen, Herning Tickets Fri Jan 23 Main Round: Group II Malmo Arena, Malmo Tickets Sat Jan 24 Main Round: Group I Juske Bank Boxen, Herning Tickets Sun Jan 25 Main Round: Group II Malmo Arena, Malmo Tickets Mon Jan 26 Main Round: Group I Jyske Bank Boxen, Herning Tickets Tue Jan 27 Main Round: Group II Malmo Arena, Malmo Tickets Wed Jan 28 Main Round: Group I Jyske Bank Boxen, Herning Tickets Wed Jan 28 Main Round: Group II Malmo Arena, Malmo Tickets Fri Jan 30 Semi Finals Jyske Bank Boxen, Herning Tickets Sun Feb 1 Finals Jyske Bank Boxen, Herning Tickets

What to expect from the EHF Men's European Handball Championship?

65 games will be played between January 15 and the final on February 1. Although it’s a continental event, European nations continually dominate the global handball scene.

Only one non-European team, Qatar in 2015, has ever competed in a World Championship final since the first edition of the tournament. That Euro dominance is also mirrored at the Olympics, where again only one non-Euro nation, South Korea in 1988, has reached the gold medal match.

The showpiece European Championship final on February 1 may be taking place at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, the biggest arena in Denmark, but three other venues are staging matches during the tournament too.

Those are the Kristianstad Arena and the Malmö Arena in Sweden and the Unity Arena in Oslo, Norway. While Denmark, the reigning World and Olympic champions, are the standout favourites, all the host nations will be hopeful of going deep in the tournament and can expect huge support.

EHF Men's European Handball Championship 2026: Main Round and knockout fixtures

The top two sides from each of the six Preliminary Round groups will progress to the Main Round group phase. The TBC schedule of which is shown below, followed by the schedule for the semi-finals and final.

Main Group - Group I schedule

Thu Jan 22: C1 vs B2

Thu Jan 22: A2 vs C2

Thu Jan 22 : A1 vs B1

Sat Jan 24: C1 vs B1

Sat Jan 24: A1 vs C2

Sat Jan 24: A2 vs B2

Mon Jan 26: A1 vs B2

Mon Jan 26: A2 vs C1

Mon Jan 26: B1 vs C2

Wed Jan 28: A1 vs C1

Wed Jan 28: A2 vs B1

Wed Jan 28: B2 vs C2

Main Group - Group II schedule

Fri Jan 23: F1 vs E2

Fri Jan 23: D2 vs F2

Fri Jan 23: D1 vs E1

Sun Jan 25: F1 vs E1

Sun Jan 25: D1 vs F2

Sun Jan 25: D2 vs E2

Tue Jan 27: D1 vs E2

Tue Jan 27: D2 vs F1

Tue Jan 27: E1 vs F2

Wed Jan 28: D1 vs F1

Wed Jan 28: D2 vs E1

Wed Jan 28: E2 vs F2

Remaining schedule

Fri Jan 30: 5th place game

Fri Jan 30: 1st Semi-Final

Fri Jan 30: 2nd Semi-Final

Sun Feb 1: 3rd place game

Sun Feb 1: Final

How to buy EHF Men's European Handball Championship 2026 tickets

EHF Men’s European Handball Championship 2026 tickets were first released in November 2024, with subsequent releases in February 2025 and October 2025. Official tickets can be sourced via the ticket portal on the European Handball Federation (EHF) site.

While the official tournament portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Men's European Handball Championship tickets, those looking to attend matches may wish to consider secondary resale sites such as Viagogo, which could give them the best opportunity of securing last-minute seats.

How much do EHF Men's European Handball Championship 2026 tickets cost?

EHF Men’s European Handball Championship 2026 ticket prices will vary depending on where the matches are taking place and where you are standing/seated at the venue. The various arenas are charging different prices, and those prices will increase the deeper we go into the tournament.

Preliminary round: Tickets range from around €21 - €80

Tickets range from around €21 - €80 Main round: Tickets range from around €30 - €200

Tickets range from around €30 - €200 Semi-finals: Tickets range from around €26 - €240

Tickets range from around €26 - €240 Final: Tickets range from around €26 - €266

Multi-day packages (from €70) and various VIP/hospitality packages (from €300) are also available at some/all of the venues. As well as premium seating, additional perks may include lounge access and complimentary food and beverages.

Keep tabs on the EHF’s official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary sites such as Viagogo are currently available from €21 upwards.

Which teams are playing at the EHF Men's European Handball Championship 2026?

24 teams are participating once again at the EHF Men's European Handball Championship. The three co-hosts (Denmark, Sweden and Norway) qualified automatically, along with the defending champions, France. The Preliminary Round groups are as follows:

Group A

Germany

Spain

Austria

Serbia

Group B

Denmark

Portugal

North Macedonia

Romania

Group C

Norway

France

Czech Republic

Ukraine

Group D

Slovenia

Faroe Islands

Montenegro

Switzerland

Group E

Sweden

Croatia

Netherlands

Georgia

Group F

Hungary

Iceland

Poland

Italy

Where are the EHF Men's European Handball Championship 2026 games being played?

The EHF Men’s European Handball Championship 2026 is being staged in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. The host cities will be Malmö, Kristianstad, Herning, and Oslo.

Denmark, as the main host, will feature Preliminary Round groups A & B, a Main Round group, as well as the Final Weekend. All games will take place at Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning.

Sweden will host two Preliminary Round Groups (Group E: Malmo Arena & Group F: Kristianstad Arena) as well as a Main Round group (Malmo Arena).

Norway will host Preliminary Round groups C & D in Bærum, Oslo.

Overview of venues

Jyske Bank Boxen, Herning: The biggest arena in Denmark, seating 15,000. The venue has hosted several handball championships, including: the European Men's Handball Championship in 2014, European Women's Handball Championship in 2010 and 2020, World Men's Handball Championship in 2019 and 2025, and World Women's Handball Championship in 2015 and 2023. It has also held the IIHF World Championship in 2018 and 2025.

Malmo Arena, Malmo: Built in 2008, the venue has hosted two World Men's Handball Championships (2011 & 2023). In addition to handball, the arena has hosted the Eurovision Song Contest twice, as well as the 2024 Men's World Floorball Championships.

Unity Arena, Bærum (Oslo): Has a capacity of up to 8,000 spectators and is situated approximately 10km from the city centre of Oslo. Outside of sport, it hosted Eurovision in 2010 and various concerts.

Kristianstad Arena, Kristianstad: The smallest arena used for the tournament, with a capacity of 4,500. Matches at the 2011 World Men's Handball Championship and 2023 World Men's Handball Championship were also held there.