Euro 2024 qualifying draw: Date, time, seeding pots & where to watch & stream live

GOAL has everything you need to know about the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying draw

The 2024 iteration of UEFA's premier international football competition, the European Championship, will be hosted in Germany. It will be the second time that the tournament is played on German soil after 1988.

The 2024 edition will see a return to the traditional format of a single country staging affairs, with Euro 2020 a pan-European event spanning 12 countries.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Euro 2024 Qualification draw, including the date, time and where to watch it live.

When is the Euro 2024 Qualification draw?

Date October 9, 2022 Time 11:00am BST / 6:00am ET Venue Festhalle Exhibition Centre, Frankfurt

The Euro 2024 Qualification draw will take place on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

It will be held in Frankfurt, Germany at the Festhalle Exhibition Center and the event will begin at 11am BST (6am ET).

Where to watch the Euro 2024 on TV and live stream?

The Euro 2024 Qualification draw will be live streamed on the UEFA website and the official Youtube channel.

Which teams are involved in the Euro 2024 Qualification draw?

A total of 53 UEFA member associations will enter the qualifying process and take part in the draw. Hosts Germany have already for the final tournament, while Russia have been suspended from Euro 2024 qualifying following the military invasion of Ukraine, UEFA has confirmed.

What is the Euro 2024 qualifying draw procedure confirmed by UEFA?

The 53 participating national teams will be seeded into six pots based on the 2022–23 UEFA Nations League overall ranking of the league phase.

The four teams who have qualified for the final phase of the Nations League will be placed into the UNL pot and will be drawn across Groups A-D, which will have five teams. They will be required to play only eight qualifying matches, instead of 10, so that they have two free matchdays to play in Nations League Finals in June 2023.

The next six-highest ranked teams will find themselves in Pot 1. Pot 2 to 5 will have 10 teams each, based on their rankings, while Pot 6 will be comprised of the three lowest-ranked teams.

Subsequently, the teams will be drawn into 10 groups, with Group A-G having five teams and H-J being made of six teams.

What are the restrictions that will be applied during the draw?

UEFA has imposed three restrictions which will bind the draw. Those are as follows:

Prohibited clashes: For political reasons, matches between following pairs of teams are considered prohibited clashes, unable to be drawn into the same group: Armenia / Azerbaijan, Belarus / Ukraine, Gibraltar / Spain, Kosovo / Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo / Serbia.

For political reasons, matches between following pairs of teams are considered prohibited clashes, unable to be drawn into the same group: Armenia / Azerbaijan, Belarus / Ukraine, Gibraltar / Spain, Kosovo / Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo / Serbia. Winter venues: A maximum of two teams whose venues were identified as having high or medium risk of severe winter conditions can be placed in each group: Belarus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Norway.

A maximum of two teams whose venues were identified as having high or medium risk of severe winter conditions can be placed in each group: Belarus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Norway. Excessive travel: A maximum of one pair of teams identified with excessive travel distance in relation to other countries can be placed in each group:

a) Azerbaijan: with Gibraltar, Iceland, and Portugal.

b) Iceland: with Armenia, Cyprus, Georgia, Israel.

c) Kazakhstan: with Andorra, England, Faroe Islands, France, Gibraltar, Iceland, Malta, Northern Ireland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Spain, and Wales.

What will the pots look like before the draw?

Pots will be confirmed upon the completion of the UEFA Nations League group stage. This is how things are looking now.