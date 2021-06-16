Euro 2020: Turkey 0-2 Wales full match reaction and quotes: Bale delighted with Ramsey partnership

The Juventus midfielder got the opening goal of the game after combining with the Real Madrid winger in Baku

Gareth Bale is happy with the way he and Aaron Ramsey linked up to help Wales record a 2-0 win against Turkey on Wednesday.

Despite missing a penalty in the second half of the Euro 2020 tie, Bale registered two assists as his side got their first victory of the tournament.

The Real Madrid winger set up Ramsey for the opener near the end of the first half and then passed to Connor Roberts for a finish from close range in second half stoppage time.

What has been said?

Bale and Ramsey created four chances for each other in the game and are responsible for 50 of Wales' last 72 goals, with the former netting 33 and the Juventus midfielder scoring 17.

4 - Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey created a total of four chances for one another against Turkey, the most of any duo in a single game at EURO 2020. At EURO 2016, the most by any pair in a single game was also Bale and Ramsey (six against Russia). Telepathic. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/f4cJznt77r — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 16, 2021

Bale is proud of the partnership they have struck up, telling BBC Sport : "I'm absolutely delighted with the win, we fought hard, worked our socks off, yes I missed a penalty but I feel I showed good character to keep going. That second goal at the end was the icing on the cake.

"Aaron got in a few times, we've always linked up well, it was important to get the victory today."

Will Wales go through to the next round?

Having drawn 1-1 with Switzerland in their first match, Wales now have four points from two matches and will finish the group stage with a clash with Italy on Sunday.

"You'd like to think that [four points] would be enough, we will have to wait and see. If you'd offered us four points at the start we would have bitten your hand off," Bale said.

"Playing in front of no fans is difficult, the fans were fantastic, I know most were Turkish but the Welsh fans were great too. It helped get your adrenaline going. We want to thank the fans at home too who I'm sure will be cheering in their millions."

Ramsey praises Wales' character

Ramsey was happy to make a difference for his team and the way his side saw out the game.

"I felt a bit of relief, I had two chances before to score but that first half today was superb, we really dominated," he told BBC Sport. "Second half we showed great character and I think we thoroughly deserved the win.

"The penalty was a big moment but we didn't panic, we didn't leave anything out there, and we worked hard from each other.

"We've given ourselves a brilliant opportunity now, we've got another big game to go, we are in a good position now."

