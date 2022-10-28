In a leaked video, Samuel Eto'o was heard claiming that Nicolas Anelka was a better player than fellow Frenchman Thierry Henry.

Was on books with Anelka at Real Madrid

Then later played with Henry at Barca

Thinks Arsenal and France icon is overrated

WHAT HAPPENED? When Eto'o opens his mouth nowadays, controversy is never too far away. In his latest take, which surfaced via a leaked video posted by Footballogue, the ex-Cameroon captain compared two of French football's most well-known strikers.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think Thierry Henry was not at the level of Anelka," he controversially claimed. "Titi was good, but I knew players... I preferred other players. In any case at my level, no."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eto'o rarely featured during his time at Real Madrid with Anelka, spending the majority of his spell out on loan at the turn of the century. Comparatively, he spent two seasons playing alongside Henry at Barcelona.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ETO'O? Given his long list of headline-grabbing comments, it surely won't be long before he steals the limelight with another interesting opinion. It will be interesting to see whether Henry or Anelka respond to the leaked video.