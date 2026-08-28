How to get Espanyol vs Elche tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Espanyol take on Elche on Wednesday, September 20, 2026 at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona.

Espanyol enter the fixture aiming to capitalize on home advantage and secure crucial early-season points in the league standings. Meanwhile, Elche will look to turn around their recent form and claim their first win in this matchup since October 2021.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Espanyol vs Elche, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Espanyol vs Elche LaLiga kick-off?

Espanyol vs Elche kicks off at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, with the exact time confirmed in the match details above.

LaLiga - Game Week 7 20 Sept 2026 - 09:00 RCDE Stadium

How to buy Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga tickets?

You can purchase tickets for Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano through official channels or trusted secondary ticket platforms:

Official CA Osasuna Website & Box Office: The primary and most reliable place to purchase home-end tickets is directly through CA Osasuna's official website ticketing portal or at the El Sadar Stadium ticket office in Pamplona ahead of matchday. Official general public sales typically open 1 to 2 weeks before kickoff after club members (socios) complete their priority window.

Secondary Marketplace Aggregators: If tickets sell out on the official site, you can compare seats across resale marketplaces on aggregator platforms such as StubHub.

How much do Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano at El Sadar Stadium vary based on purchase channel and seating category:

Official Club Tickets (Face Value): Directly from CA Osasuna, standard general public ticket prices typically range from €35 to €80 depending on the section (ends, corner stands, main stand, or central premium seats).

Secondary Marketplaces: On ticket resale aggregator sites such as StubHub, prices generally start around €42 to €50 for standard seats, with average prices reaching higher depending on availability, seating location, and demand.

Espanyol vs Elche LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Espanyol vs Elche Form

Espanyol have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their best result in that run was a 3-0 LaLiga victory over Levante on August 16, while their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 home defeat to Real Madrid on August 22. Pre-season produced a 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough and a 2-2 draw with Burnley, with a 1-3 loss to Coventry City the other result. Espanyol scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five games.

Elche have not won any of their last five matches, recording one draw in LaLiga and three draws in pre-season. Their most recent result was a 0-5 defeat to Barcelona on August 23, which came after a 1-1 draw with Deportivo de A Coruna in their opening league fixture. Elche drew 2-2 with Cordoba, 2-2 with Al-Ain, and 0-0 with Johor Darul Ta'zim in pre-season preparation. Across those five matches, Elche scored five goals and conceded nine.

Espanyol vs Elche: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on March 1, 2026, when the fixture at Elche's ground ended 2-2. Before that, Espanyol won 1-0 at home in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches in this dataset, which span LaLiga and Segunda Division, Espanyol have won twice and Elche have won once, with two draws completing the record.