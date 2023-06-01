Erling Haaland's the world's best player & Virgil van Dijk's the toughest defender in the Premier League - Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan stars in GOAL's Simply The Best

Wolves star Hwang Hee-chan tells GOAL about playing with and against some of the finest talent world football has ever seen.

The South Korea international has become a fixture at Wolves, with his spell in the Premier League allowing him to rub shoulders with some of the best players in world football.

Hwang moved to Wolves from RB Leipzig, but he was previously on the books at their sister club RB Salzburg.

Of course, Erling Haaland was also with the Austrian club earlier in his career, scoring 27 goals in 28 games in his own inimitable style, and the two clearly forged a close bond.

Indeed, Hwang was asked about the best player he has ever played with on the latest episode of Simply The Best, and he told GOAL: "Haaland. He’s an amazing player, he gives good energy, he scored a lot of goals. He can score, he can pass, he can do everything, he’s the best player in the world."

Hwang has also been impressed with the Premier League Player of the Year's personality, and has been "shocked" by just how good he has been in the Champions League; Haaland has scored 12 times in 10 games ahead of the final against Inter.

He added: "He’s a funny guy, he brings happy vibes to his team-mates. Just positive energy. He trains hard every day, he’s just an amazing guy.

"I think he’s shown everything. He broke the record and scored [36] this year, which is just amazing. In the Champions League he shocked us [too]."

Switching to the toughest player Hwang has played against, he said: "Virgil van Dijk. Two, three years ago, before he got injured, I think he showed very well [what he’s like]. He’s strong, fast, very intelligent. From the build-up, they start from him, he plays [that] so well."

Hwang has enjoyed a productive season, scoring three times as Julen Lopetegui's side recorded an impressive 13th-placed finish despite being bottom at Christmas.

Check out the full episode of Simply the Best on GOAL's YouTube channel.