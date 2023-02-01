Erling Haaland valued at €1 BILLION as Man City star told his potential 'is the peak of the modern player'

Erling Haaland has been valued at €1 billion by his agent Rafaela Pimenta, who has also talked up the Manchester City star's huge future potential.

Haaland could be worth €1bn

Agent says forward is a complete package

Claimed Haaland can break all records

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian forward has enjoyed a blockbuster start to his life in England following his £51 million ($63m) from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City. He has scored a staggering 31 goals in 27 appearances for City across all competitions in his debut season, which has prompted his representative Pimenta to insist that the Norwegian forward is worth €1bn.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pimenta said in an interview with AS: "For me, Haaland is worth 1,000 million. Maybe nobody is going to pay that, but it is the potential that he has when he arrives at a club. With him come fans, goals, sports results, professionalism, digital content, notoriety, sponsors...If you put all this together, his value is an aggregate of many things.

"But the price of a footballer is actually set by a club. I know that nobody is going to pay 700 million for a player, but I am very clear that the value that Erling adds when he arrives at a club is immense, at least 1,000 million."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 22-year-old has already broken several Premier League records, and Pimenta is certain that Haaland will continue to set new milestones on his way to surpassing the best players in history. "His cap is in a place that is not yet known in football. It is the peak of the modern player," she added. "He will go further than those who came before him. For everything, we now know about the human body, training possibilities, nutrition... He will break all records."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Haaland is the first Premier League player ever to score hat-tricks in three successive top-flight home matches. He also became the first player in the league's history to score 20 goals before January, despite a six-week break for the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The striker will look to further add to his tally of 25 Premier League goals when he goes up against Tottenham on Sunday.