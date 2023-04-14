Erling Haaland’s secret revealed! Record-breaking Man City striker labels MILK his ‘magic potion’

- Haaland on course for PL goals record
- Striker poses with bottles
- Says milk is his 'magic potion'
WHAT HAPPENED? Posing in the sunshine on a bench, Haaland posted pictures of himself enjoying two huge bottles of milk. Alongside the photos he wrote: "Me and my magic potion."
🏆 TOP STORY: Sane tells Bayern NOT to sack Mane
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Ronaldo & Mou reunited - a disaster?
🚨 MUST READ: Why Bellingham should say NO to City & Madrid
THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's uncertain if this revelation will help beleaguered defenders in any way, but at this stage anything must be worth a go. The giant striker has already bagged 30 Premier League goals this term and has the single-season record of 34 goals seemingly within his grasp.
WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND AND MILK? The Norwegian will be licking his cream-covered lips at the prospect of facing struggling Leicester City at the the Etihad on Saturday evening. Britain's dairy farmers will no doubt be anticipating a considerable boost in sales after Haaland's announcement.