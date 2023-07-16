'All about balance' - Erling Haaland offers life advice as Man City star shows off new hairstyle and love for fishing

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has offered some life advice on his Instagram while showing off his new hairstyle.

Haaland posts fishing photo

Talks about balance in life

Shows off new hairstyle

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland's latest Instagram post showed him lakeside with a fishing poll as the treble-winner included the caption: "Life is about balance ⚖️." He also showed off his new hairstyle as the blonde superstar had his hair in cornrows.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: The Norwegian was spotted recently with American reality TV star Kim Kardashian at a Dolce & Gabbana event as the famous fashion brand hosted its brand ambassadors.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? It is not clear when Haaland is expected to return to pre-season training with Manchester City as the striker was given an extended break due to his international commitments with Norway at the end of last season.