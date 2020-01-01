Eriksen leaves Tottenham for Inter in reported €20m deal

After one of the most meandering transfer sagas in recent memory, the Danish midfielder has finally got his move away from Spurs

Having sought a move away since last summer, Christian Eriksen has finally left and signed for for a reported €20 million ($22m, £22m) fee.

The Danish midfielder, 27, joined Spurs from in 2013 for £11.5m (€14m/$18m). He has made 304 appearances for the club over the last seven seasons, scoring 69 goals.

Soon after reaching the final with Spurs last June only to end up on the losing side in a 2-0 defeat to , Eriksen admitted that he "would like to try something new".

He was initially linked with and , but no move was forthcoming.

Over the last few months, however, Inter have come into the picture. The Nerazzurri have now confirmed Eriksen's signing, making him their third addition this January after Ashley Young and Victor Moses.

