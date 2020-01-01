Eriksen leaves Tottenham for Inter in reported €20m deal
Having sought a move away since last summer, Christian Eriksen has finally left Tottenham and signed for Inter for a reported €20 million ($22m, £22m) fee.
The Danish midfielder, 27, joined Spurs from Ajax in 2013 for £11.5m (€14m/$18m). He has made 304 appearances for the club over the last seven seasons, scoring 69 goals.
Soon after reaching the Champions League final with Spurs last June only to end up on the losing side in a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool, Eriksen admitted that he "would like to try something new".
He was initially linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid, but no move was forthcoming.
Over the last few months, however, Inter have come into the picture. The Nerazzurri have now confirmed Eriksen's signing, making him their third addition this January after Ashley Young and Victor Moses.
More to follow.