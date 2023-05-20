Will he stay or go? Erik ten Hag offers update on Marcus Rashford's Man Utd future as contract talks drag on

Erik ten Hag stated contracts talks with Marcus Rashford will be held later as the club are currently determined to end the season on a high.

WHAT HAPPENED? The English forward's current contract expires next season, and he is yet to sign a new deal but the club are not prioritising contract talks with the player at the moment as they are fully focused on finishing the ongoing season on a high. Manchester United are determined to finish among the top four teams in the Premier League this season. They are currently one point above fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand.

Ten Hag also believes that Rashford wants to stay back at Manchester United and he is hopeful of a positive outcome when the talks over a new deal are held with the player.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Ten Hag said, "I know [it is taking time]. But I don't talk about the process. This is not important at the moment for me or Rashy. For him, it is to get more goals this season and he is playing a wonderful season and the team is playing a wonderful season. We have to get into the Champions League and focus on that. Marcus wants to stay and we want him to stay, so I think we will find each other."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 25-year-old attacker was undoubtedly one of the best players for Manchester United this season as he scored 29 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARCUS RASHFORD? Rashford, who last played for Ten Hag's side on May 7 against West Ham, is likely to miss their Premier League clash against Bournemouth on Saturday as he feels a little under the weather.