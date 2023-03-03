Erik ten Hag explains continued faith in Wout Weghorst despite January signing's goalscoring struggles

Wout Weghorst has mustered just one goal for Manchester United, but Erik ten Hag expects the floodgates to open soon for the hard-working frontman.

Dutch striker signed on loan

Offers physical presence

End product in short supply

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international was snapped up by the Red Devils in the January transfer window on a short-term loan from Burnley. He was viewed by many as a stop-gap, with United lacking options in the final third of the field following Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning release as a free agent. Weghorst has never been prolific, with his game about much more than just end product, but Ten Hag believes his fellow Dutchman will catch fire once he nets again.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag said when asked about Weghort’s record – with a solitary effort in a Carabao Cup clash with Nottingham Forest to his name in 13 appearances: “That will come. I have the experience with so many players. I refer often to [Marcus] Rashford at the start of the season, he also [had] not scored [in] every game. But I know in my experience it will come once he’s more settled down. Of course, he has a lot of games with us in a not so long period. When he’s [been] longer here, the routines will be there and when he has the next goal, more will come.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weghorst was acquired by United to provide a physical presence at the focal point of their attack, but Ten Hag has taken to dropping him deep in recent outings and asking him to help break up play as a combative No.10.

WHAT NEXT? United will be eager to see Weghorst get back on the goal trail in their next Premier League outing, with the recently-crowned Carabao Cup winners readying themselves for a trip to old adversaries Liverpool on Sunday.