Erik ten Hag confirmed a double fitness boost for Manchester United ahead of their clash with Barcelona but Anthony Martial remains out of contention.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch tactician will welcome Antony and Harry Maguire back to the fold for the crucial second-leg Europa League playoff meeting with Barcelona, after the two teams played out a 2-2 draw last week in Spain. The Brazilian has missed his side's last four matches with a leg injury while Maguire sat out of the Premier League encounter with Leicester last Saturday due to a knee issue. However, Martial remains sidelined despite resuming individual training. He is not yet match fit after suffering a hip injury a few weeks back.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We still have training to do. I expect to have Maguire and Antony back. Anthony Martial is not available. He is back on the pitch, we wait for team training," he told reporters on the eve of the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona have some key absentees to deal with on Thursday, with Pedri injured and Gavi suspended. This could pave the way for Sergio Busquets to return to the starting XI, though he has not played since February 5 due to a fitness problem of his own.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Ten Hag's side have a huge week coming up. After taking on Barcelona, they have a Wembley date with Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final to look forward to.