News Matches
England

England set new World Cup record for being dull after 12th 0-0 draw - more than any other nation in history

Ritabrata Banerjee
7:15 pm AEDT 26/11/22
Harry Kane England
England set an unwanted World Cup record as they played out a goalless draw against USA - their 12th in tournament history.
  • Three Lions set unwanted record
  • Couldn't break down USMNT
  • 12th time they've recorded a 0-0

WHAT HAPPENED? Gareth Southgate's side were toothless for the entirety of the game against USA, quite the opposite of their World Cup opener against Iran where they scored six goals. The result meant it was a new tournament record and some more unwanted publicity for the Three Lions boss and his team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Three Lions have now failed to register a win against the USA in any of their three World Cup meetings.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? Despite the stalemate, England are on course to qualify for the knockout stages. They only need to avoid a heavy defeat against Wales on November 29 to progress in the competition.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Australia) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Australia) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Australia)