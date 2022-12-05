England vs Senegal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch the England vs Senegal 2022 World Cup last-16 match in the United Kingdom, United States, India and more.

England are set to take on Senegal in a round of 16 clash at the 2022 World Cup on Sunday at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Gareth Southgate's side came out as group leaders and remain unbeaten in the tournament. History is on their side as England have never lost in seven previous World Cup matches against African opposition (W4 D3). They have been in fine form in front of goal as well having struck nine times in their three games at the 2022 World Cup so far – only in 2018 (12) and 1966 (11) have they scored more in a single edition of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the AFCON champions have reached the knockout stages of the World Cup for the second time, previously doing so in their first appearance in 2002. They are missing their talismanic forward Sadio Mane, but Aliou Cisse's men are proving that the sum of the whole is more important than an individual.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, India and more, as well as how to stream the match live online.

England vs Senegal date & kick-off time

Game: England vs Senegal Date: December 4, 2022 Kick-off: 2:00pm ET / 7:00pm GMT / 9:00pm CAT / 12:30am IST (Dec 5) Venue: Al Bayt Stadium Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch England vs Senegal on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be televised on ITV 1 UK and STV Scotland, with streaming available on ITVX and STV Player.

In India, the match will be broadcast on the Sports 18 Network and streamed on Jio Cinema.

Country TV Channel Live Stream US Fox Sports, Telemundo fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports UK ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland ITVX, STV Player India Sports 18 SD/HD Jio Cinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

England squad & team news

England have a more or less fit squad ahead of their knockout match but there are lingering doubts over Kalvin Philips and James Maddison.

This gives Southgate a selection headache as Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford all had a strong outing against Wales and are contenders for a starting berth.

In midfield, we can expect to see Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Mason Mount. Harry Kane will once again be leading the line.

England predicted XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham, Foden; Saka, Kane, Rashford

Position Players Goalkeepers Pickford, Pope, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Coady, Dier, Maguire, Shaw, Stones, Tripper, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Gallagher, Henderson, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Foden, Grealish, Maddison Forwards Kane, Maddison, Saka, Sterling, Wilson

Senegal squad & team news

Senegal will miss two Premier League midfield stalwarts on Sunday. Idrissa Gueye is suspended after receiving a second caution in the tournament, while they will also be without the services of Cheikhou Kouyate as he is nursing an ankle injury.

Ismalia Sarr and Boulaye Dia will be the ones to look out for in the attacking third while Chelsea duo Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly are the pillars in defence.

Senegal predicted XI: E. Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs; P. Gueye, N. Mendy, Ciss; Ndiaye, Dia, Sarr