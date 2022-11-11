England women vs Japan women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream the England women's national team's game against Japan on TV and online in the United Kingdom

England women's national team will close out a tremendous year with a couple of friendlies in Spain, the first of which sees them take on Japan on Friday.

The Lionesses won their first major title this past summer when they beat Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley and now their focus is on the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Their preparation for that tournament saw them face the U.S. women's national team in October, with them beating the world champions before continuing their unbeaten record under Sarina Wiegman with a victory over the Czech Republic a few days later.

Japan will provide another big test for them with regards to next summer. The Nadeshiko won the World Cup in 2011 and have their own aspirations of a successful 2023, with a game against England to be a welcome challenge after wins over lower-ranked sides Nigeria and New Zealand in October.

GOAL has all the details on how to watch this game on TV in the UK, as well as how to stream it live online.

England vs Japan date & kick-off time

Game: England vs Japan Date: November 11, 2022 Kick-off: 7pm GMT Venue: Pinatar Arena, Spain

How to watch England vs Japan on TV & live stream online

Country TV channel Live stream UK ITV 4 ITV Hub

England's game against Japan can be watched live on TV on ITV 4 in the United Kingdom. Alternatively you can stream the game live online using the ITV Hub.

England team news and squad

Wiegman has brought five faces into this camp that were not involved in October, with Niamh Charles returning to the squad while Maya Le Tissier and Katie Robinson win their first senior call-ups.

Fran Kirby is not available due to illness with Jess Park, the Manchester City forward who is on loan at Everton, replacing her in the squad. Everton defender Gabby George was also selected after Jordan Nobbs and Lauren Hemp withdrew with injuries. Jess Carter and Demi Stokes have not been selected.

On Thursday, Wiegman confirmed that Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood would both miss the fixture - Bronze due to Covid while Greenwood is being managed after a busy period of games.

England predicted XI: Earps; Morgan, Bright, Wubben-Moy, Daly; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; Mead, Russo, Kelly.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Ellie Roebuck, Sandy MacIver Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright, Rachel Daly, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Niamh Charles, Esme Morgan, Maya Le Tissier, Gabby George Midfielders: Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem, Jess Park Forwards: Nikita Parris, Beth Mead, Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo, Lauren James, Ebony Salmon, Katie Robinson

Japan team news and squad

Yui Hasegawa and Mana Iwabuchi, two of Japan's star names, have returned to the squad for this camp, with Shu Ohba also brought in. It is a first senior call-up for Ohba, who was part of the Japan team that finished runner-up the FIFA under-20 Women's World Cup earlier this year.

Chika Hirao, Asato Miyagawa, Shinomi Koyama, Ayaka Inoue and Maika Hamano are all not involved.

Japan predicted XI: Yamashita; Shimizu, Kumagai, Minami, Norimatsu; Nagano, Hayashi; Hasegawa, Iwabuchi, Miyazawa; Ueki.